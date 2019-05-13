WWE has announced The Undertaker vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg for the first-time ever at the upcoming WWE Super Showdown event.

Super Showdown, which is the same name that WWE used for the big event from Australia last year, will take place on Friday, June 7 from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

WWE has also announced a 50-man Battle Royal and Triple H vs. Randy Orton for their return to the Kingdom.

Below is the full announcement on the event:

Undertaker, Goldberg to clash for first time ever at WWE Super ShowDown JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA — The Saudi General Sports Authority will host WWE Super ShowDown at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday, June 7, at 9 p.m. AST, and feature the first-ever match between WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg and Undertaker. In addition, the event will include Triple H vs. Randy Orton, as they create another chapter of their storied rivalry, and a 50-Man Battle Royal — the largest in WWE history. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, AJ Styles and Brock Lesnar are also scheduled to compete at WWE Super ShowDown, which will stream live on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view outside of the Middle East. Additional details on the event's matches and regional broadcast information will be announced in the coming weeks.

Anthony Coronado contributed to this article.