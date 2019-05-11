As it was reported earlier, WWE announced several matches for this week's RAW. After the news, several WWE Superstars took to Twitter to share their thoughts on their matches and opponents.

Alexa Bliss who will be in a Fatal 4-Way Match with Naomi, Natalya, and Dana Brooke is very confident that she will be winning the match this week. Bliss wrote: "When I win it will truly be a moment of bliss."

Dana Brooke also had something to say about the match, she wrote that this Monday on RAW was her time to show the WWE Universe what she can do. She also called out Natalya.

Brooke's full quote was: "My opportunity to show the WWE Universe what I can do. Everyone else in the Women's #MITB Ladder Match has had their time in the spotlight. Monday on #Raw will be the start of my time! You'll see #playtimeisover & it's #BrookeInTheBank #wwe

@WWEIndia - PS @NatbyNature Ull see."

Ricochet will be in a match with Baron Corbin. He wrote on Twitter that wasn't he going to let Corbin end his run because his days in WWE just started.

You can read their tweets below:

