As noted, WWE announced today that Alexa Bliss is not medically cleared to compete at Sunday's Money In the Bank pay-per-view.

Bliss is reportedly out of action with a concussion, according to PWInsider. She last wrestled on the April 29 RAW, losing to Naomi.

Bliss has suffered several concussions during her WWE career and recently spent several months out of the ring due to issues related to the concussions. There's no word yet on when she will be cleared to return to action.

As noted, WWE will be announcing a MITB Ladder Match replacement for Bliss soon. The match currently has Ember Moon, Bayley, Naomi, Natalya, Dana Brooke, Carmella and Mandy Rose advertised. Stay tuned for updates.