Ali was reportedly the only participant in last Sunday's Money In The Bank ladder match who was told that Brock Lesnar would be winning, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest issue of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

As we previously reported, Lesnar was hidden backstage at the pay-per-view. According to The Observer, officials "who needed to know" were told that Ali would be winning. Earlier plans had Drew McIntyre winning the match.

The wrestlers involved in the match were reportedly told that Ali was not winning, and that an unannounced wrestler would be appearing who would knock Ali off of the ladder to win. Meltzer reports that Ali was told right before the match started that Lesnar would be the one to insert himself into the match and win the briefcase. Orton legitimately looked annoyed at the result after the match, as seen below.

Lesnar is expected to announce his plans for cashing in the Money In The Bank this Monday on RAW. While not official, it appears likely that Lesnar will be cashing in for a title shot against WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins at WWE Super Showdown in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Friday, June 7th. WWE reportedly had plans dating back to before WrestleMania for Lesnar to receive his rematch against Rollins at the show.

