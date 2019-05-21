- Paul Heyman announced at the end of Monday's RAW that 2019 WWE Money In The Bank winner Brock Lesnar will reveal who he will be cashing in on during next week's RAW in Kansas City, MO. As we previously reported, Lesnar is scheduled for the WWE Super Showdown event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Friday, June 7th and is rumored to be facing Seth Rollins at the show.

- Ali took a shot at Lesnar on Twitter on Monday. The SmackDown star was moments away from grabbing the briefcase and winning the men's Money In The Bank ladder match at Sunday's WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view. Just as Ali was grabbing the briefcase, Lesnar hit the ring and inserted himself into the match.

Lesnar shoved the ladder, which took Ali and a couple of cameramen out before climbing the ladder and picking up the victory. Ali was reportedly busted open from the spot.

Ali tweeted on Monday, "Look at the bright side, @brocklesnar climbing a ladder is the most wrestling he's done all year."

Randy Orton, who looked legitimately annoyed when Lesnar won as seen below, responded to Ali's tweet. Orton wrote, "Wow what a smartass . #iapprove"

You can check out Orton's tweet and his reaction to Lesnar's win below: