- Above, Hiroshi Tanahashi announced at this weekend's Wrestling Dontaku he will return to the ring at the Best of the Super Jr. Finals. He was then attacked by Jay White, but the Young Lions would make the save. Tanahashi has been out of action with an elbow injury.

- Tickets for AAA's debut (9/15) in Madison Square Garden went on sale today and can be purchased by clicking here. Tickets range from $30 to around $600 for the VIP Meet & Greet Package.

- As noted, Impact released its new Impact Plus streaming service on May 1, replacing the previous GWN service. According to PWInsider, Impact has invested "quite a bit of money" to upgrade the technology for their new streaming app. The first event to be streamed exclusively on the app is Code Red from NYC Arena in Queens, New York on May 5 at 8 pm ET.

- As noted, Allysin Kay (formerly known as Impact's Sienna) defeated Santana Garrett at last month's NWA Crocket Cup to win the vacant NWA Women's Championship. Her first title defense has been announced and it will be at ROH / NJPW Global Wars: Chicago against Marti Belle. Below is the updated card for the upcoming TV taping.

* The Briscoes vs. Guerrillas of Destiny (Non-Title Match)

* EVIL and SANADA vs. Kojima and Nagata

* Hikuleo vs. Hirooki Goto

* PJ Black vs. Karl Fredericks

* Allysin Kay (c) vs. Marti Belle (NWA Women's Championship)