- Above is a WWE livestream from earlier today featuring every episode of My Son / Daughter is a WWE Superstar. The series features a look at the parents of Alexa Bliss, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor and others.

- NXT Star KUSHIDA turns 36 years old today.

- The HBO Sports Documentary, Andre the Giant, is now on the WWE Network. It currently can be found under the "Recommended" section, but is also in the "Original Specials" category.

- As noted, Drew McIntyre will go up against Braun Strowman on this Monday's RAW. While touring overseas in Liverpool, McIntyre said he was ready for his upcoming match against Strowman.

"We come to the UK twice a year and a big show at the London O2 deserves a big match and there's no bigger than Braun Strowman vs. Drew McIntyre," McIntyre said. "It's simple. We're going to destroy each other. Everybody is going to love it, it's going to be a battle and a war, but here's the difference between Drew and Braun. When it comes to getting the job done, Braun can't hack it. He can't quite cross the finish line, he causes destruction along the way, but he can't finish it.

"Drew on the other hand has not been given one opportunity, ever, at the title. I'm going to have to take it at Money in the Bank. I will win that contract, I will cash it in and get the job done. And Braun is going to see this, he's going to be all upset and come at me head-on, that's what makes us different. I'm not just physically great like him, I'm mentally great, when you come at me big man I'm going to claymore your damn head off!"