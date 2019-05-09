Yesterday it was reported Angelico was on his way to All Elite Wrestling, despite WWE's interest in bringing him into the NXT brand. WWE apparently didn't want to get into a bidding war with AEW over Angelico and today it was confirmed on the wrestler's Twitter that AEW is indeed his next destination.

Angelico isn't coming alone though as Jack Evans was also announced in the video below as a new member of AEW. Since 2018, Evans has been working with AAA after departing from Lucha Underground.

Angelico commented on what he's been doing the past year and how it was now time to make a decision about what he would do next.

"During this last phase of my career I've been in Europe to prove myself against the very best in the biggest and most prestigious companies on the continent," Angelico said. "But now that I've achieved my objective, I find myself tired. Tired of the day-to-day. The lone travel, the airports, the injuries, the sacrifice, the rumors, the routine of it all. There comes a time in your life when you have to chose: to turn the page, write another book, or simply close it."

Jack Evans then called Angelico and asked him if he's ready, Angelico responded, "The real question is, are they ready for us?"