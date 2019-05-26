AEW Double or Nothing (full results here) took place last night in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, and overall the promotions was ecstatic with how things played out, according to PWInsider. The TNT deal has also fueled that excitement among those backstage.

During his entrance, Cody took a sledgehammer and destroyed a throne that looked like something Triple H would use in his own entrance. AEW President Tony Khan commented if creating a sense of competition helps them make the best product they can, they see it as a positive thing.

Bret Hart made a surprise appearance where he unveiled the new AEW World Championship to the fans. While heading to the back, he slipped down the stairs, but was said to be okay. The fall was likely due to him exiting a different way he enter and just missed a step. It wasn't shown on the PPV.

As seen with Brandi Rhodes on social media, Mike Tyson was backstage at the show. Some notable people in the crowd: Tony Khan's father Shad Khan, Kelly Klein, Tracy Brooks, Scarlett Bordeaux, Killer Kross, Bill Apter, Noelle Foley, Frank the Clown, and J-Wow from Jersey Shore.

Dustin Rhodes lost to Cody last night and Dustin was a bloody mess for a good portion of the match after his head was busted open. Dustin is scheduled to tag with Cody against The Young Bucks at AEW Fight for the Fallen on July 13 in Jacksonville, Florida. On Twitter, Rhodes said, "I'm ok. God bless y'all and from my heart of hearts, the greatest night of my life."