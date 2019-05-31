WWE Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch isn't known for holding back on social media. Another example of this is today's tweet about Sasha Banks.

It all started when a Twitter user replied to a thread between Bayley and Lynch. The user wrote that Sasha Banks was coming for Becky Lynch, which Lynch replied, "If she ever shows up again, I'm going to wreck her mind and mangle her body. Simple as that."

As it was reported earlier, Sasha Banks and Vince McMahon had a meeting on May 23.

It was also reported earlier that, while it's not official, Banks could be back to the WWE sometime this summer. If she does come back, it looks like Lynch is ready for her.

Below is Lynch's tweet: