It has been a long time since Sasha Banks has been on WWE TV. The multi-time WWE Women's Champion was last seen at WrestleMania 35, when she and Bayley lost the Women's Tag Team Titles to The IIconics. There have since been reports of her wanting to quit the company.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Sasha and Vince McMahon had a meeting on 5/23. Things have reportedly gotten better between the two, and while it is not official, she could be back sometime this summer.

It was reported a while back that Banks felt frustrated with WWE's decision to take away her and Bayley's tag titles at the last minute. The match with the IIconics also featured the teams of Nia Jax and Tamina along with Natalya and Beth Phoenix. She was under the impression that the duo would have a chance to have a strong run with the titles that they won at the Elimination Chamber PPV. The hope was they would help legitimize the titles.

Just recently, Sasha sent out a cryptic tweet that had that included lyrics from rapper Kendrick Lamar's "Dumb It Down" single, as seen below:

I will conquer my biggest dreams

Once you open the cage, I bet that I'll spread my wings pic.twitter.com/LabT7litl2 — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) May 30, 2019

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Subscribe to The Wrestling Observer by clicking here. Each issue has coverage and analysis of all the major news, plus history pieces. New subscribers can also receive free classic issues.