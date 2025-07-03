Nic Nemeth Reacts To Adam Page's Buckshot Lariat To Marina Shafir On AEW Dynamite

According to Jon Moxley, "Hangman" Adam Page doesn't have what it takes to survive a Texas Death Match. Page, however, begs to differ, as he forcefully wiped out Marina Shafir, Moxley's female stablemate, with a Buckshot Lariat on "AEW Dynamite" this week.

While that scene may seem askew from an outside perspective, TNA Tag Team Champion Nic Nemeth believes it is perfectly in line with the story heading into the All In, where Moxley will defend the AEW World Championship against Page in a Texas Death Match.

"There's a beautiful thing when it comes to pro wrestling that your good guy, your hero, your Bruce Willis walking on the glass can go one step further to be this hard-nosed, blue collar hero, he can beat the hell out of a woman on television and become an even bigger hero," Nemeth said on "Busted Open Radio."

"... You know he's a nice guy. You know he's one of those people with a heart on the show, and he goes, 'I'm willing to throw that all away and take everybody's head off if I have to. I'm willing to go this far.' That's something that, out of context, you're like, 'What the hell is this guy doing? My good guy who's fighting for the fans just took this lady's head off?' No, no, no. I'm letting you know that I will go above and beyond, and if I have to get out of my moral head and become a monster like you did just to get this title back, that's what I will do."

For nine months, Moxley has firmly kept the AEW World Championship in his possession by knocking off a long line of challengers with continued help from The Death Riders. At All In, Page aims to finally "free" the title, with some allies of his own expected to be involved in the journey to doing so.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.