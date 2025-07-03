Why Bully Ray Wishes Jade Cargill Hadn't Cut Victory Promo At WWE Night Of Champions

On the surface, Jade Cargill's trip to Saudi Arabia for Night of Champions was a successful one, as she defeated Asuka to win the Queen of the Ring tournament and secure herself against the Women's Champion of her choosing for SummerSlam. But many couldn't help but notice that the reaction to Cargill's victory was a tad subdued from the Riyadh crowd, who spent most of the match rooting for an Asuka victory. It became even more awkward immediately after, when Cargill attempted to cut a babyface promo after the match, with the crowd offering little support.

Given his love for giving takes of all kinds, it will come as no surprise that Bully Ray had some thoughts on Cargill's post-victory promo. While wrapping up the June 30th episode of "Busted Open Radio" by talking about what Cargill's future direction could be, Bully came down hard on the idea that Cargill cutting her promo was a bad idea, though he admitted that his criticism was a bit nitpicky.

"I don't like playing Monday Morning Quarterback on the show...but in this case, I have no choice," Bully said. "I wish they would never have had Jade cut the promo post-Queen of the Ring victory. It fell on very, very deaf ears to the live crowd, so much [so] that sitting at home, I know we're playing to the millions at home, but sitting at home, not hearing a reaction to Jade's promo, even a couple of groans from the crowd there in Riyadh, it did not resonate. But that's a Monday Morning Quarterback thing."

