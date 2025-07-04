WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash Recounts Teaming With Japanese Wrestling Legend

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has had a number of famous tag team partners throughout his illustrious career. From Shawn Michaels, to Diamond Dallas Page, and of course Scott Hall, "Big Sexy" has had the privilege of working with some of the best in the business, but there is one person that Nash recalls teaming with during his early years in the business. During a recent edition of his "Kilq This" podcast, Nash was asked about his time in Japan as The Great Oz, where he got the chance to team up with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Jushin Thunder Liger, something Nash looks back on fondly as he not only had a great time, but he learned so much during his time in Japan.

"My first tour over there it was a tag team tournament, it was called 'Crush the Super Heavy," and Oz and Liger won the tournament," Nash said. "I went over there man, I was like f**king–like you couldn't even believe how job boy I was...I mean [WCW] just had so much invested in me they couldn't job me, so then they didn't want to use me, so then Japan said 'we'll use him.' So then I started working in Japan, and it's amazing when you're over and you've got f**king good guys in your ear, like I had Brad Armstrong in my ear, and other guys, when you're f**king over, you learn because you're getting a response."

Nash would appear in Japan a number of times after his run as The Great Oz reached its conclusion, working for NJPW thanks to the company's relationship with WCW and TNA, as well appearing in promotions like AJPW and HUSTLE.

Please credit "Kliq This" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.