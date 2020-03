As noted, it was officially announced today that Japanese wrestling legend Jushin Thunder Liger will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 36 Weekend.

Triple H took to Twitter this afternoon to congratulate Liger on the induction.

"A world-traveled and beloved Superstar, @Liger_NJPW has competed throughout his native Japan and around the world for DECADES! He represents our industry's history and has done so much to prepare its future. Congratulations and welcome to the #WWEHOF," he wrote.

WWE NXT General Manager William Regal also congratulated Liger on the induction. Regal tweeted Liger and then looked back at their history together, sharing a promotional poster from 1987 that featured a tag team match they were in.

"@Liger_NJPW Congratulations my friend. November 1986 until now. Very well deserved. As an 18 year old I would be in awe of your ability and you were always so friendly and helpful to me. Best wishes," Regal wrote to Liger.

He continued in another tweet, "I'm very happy that my long time friend @Liger_NJPW is being inducted into the @WWE HOF. From a show in Cheltnam, England in Nov '86 until today, a one of a kind Pro Wrestler, person and dedicated and helpful Pro in every sense of the word."

You can see the related tweets from Triple H and Regal below:

