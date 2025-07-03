Tommy Dreamer Assesses Finn Balor's Role As Leader Of WWE's Judgment Day

The Judgment Day are currently riding a wave of momentum, as WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio's group now boasts the World Tag Team Titles, as well as the Women's Tag Team Titles. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh bested The New Day on "Raw" recently to win the titles. On "Busted Open After Dark," Tommy Dreamer was thoroughly impressed with the match, specifically Balor.

"I think Finn [Balor] is an amazing heel...He has been excellent in this role since he took it over from Edge, Adam Copeland," Dreamer gushed. Balor's usurpation of the Judgment Day was met with mixed reviews at the time, but the former ECW Champion thinks Balor has excelled. "Everybody lost early on in the Judgment Day...but this is a group that's been around for a while and is still garnering heat."

Dreamer believes that the match earlier this year, which saw JD McDonagh suffer a rib injury mid-match and still continue, has won a considerable amount of goodwill for the dastardly faction. The former WWE Hardcore Champion thinks it helped set the team up for being the quasi-fan favorites in their match against the heel New Day.

"They're so good, they get heat when they're heels, but when you needed them in this [babyface] role...They didn't have to overly go out and do a turn. The people just gradually took to them," Dreamer said.

Judgment Day recently gained a new member, as an injury to Liv Morgan forced Balor to bring in "WWE NXT" star Roxanne Perez, who has taken Liv's place alongside Raquel Rodriguez as WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. Perez and Rodriguez will defend their titles at the upcoming Evolution 2 PLE.