Konnan Calls These AEW Stars The Promotion's Top Two Acts

Even if AEW owner Tony Khan himself wasn't pointing it out, there's little doubt that the perception surrounding AEW right now is significantly better than the previous few years. It's so good that even frequent AEW critic, AAA booker Konnan, is finding plenty of things to enjoy about the AEW product right now.

While reviewing the June 25th episode of "AEW Dynamite" last week for "Keepin it 100," Konnan revealed that he was particularly enjoying the work of MJF, Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP of The Hurt Syndicate, after receiving a fan question about them. Unprompted, he then proceeded to list his second and third favorite acts within AEW.

"That's the best act they have [The Hurt Syndicate]," Konnan said. "And Toni Storm is #2. The cowboy is #3."

All three acts are heavily featured on AEW programming right now as the promotion heads toward All In, with Benjamin and Lashley seemingly set to defend their AEW World Tag Team Championships against JetSpeed (Kevin Knight and "Speedball" Mike Bailey), and possibly Christian Cage and Nick Wayne, at the big show. MJF meanwhile has his hands in many pots, including wrestling in the Men's Casino Gauntlet match at All In, alongside feuds with Mark Briscoe and CMLL's Mistico, who MJF may face at the CMLL Aniversario later this year. Storm and Page have even bigger fish to fry come All In, with Storm defending her AEW Women's World Championship against Mercedes Mone, while Page will challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship in a Texas Death Match.

