Konnan Has Harsh Words For AEW Creative And Tony Khan

Former WCW star Konnan has criticized AEW CEO and booker Tony Khan, calling him a megalomaniac and a petty person.

Konnan, on a recent edition of "Keepin' it 100," talked about a comment made by a fan who compared WCW's sharp fall to what AEW is currently experiencing. The veteran star was asked if there's anything AEW can do to grow once again, to which he replied that removing Tony Khan as the booker would be the first step that the promotion needs to take.

"The biggest thing that you can do to turn that place around, either, one: get Tony out of creative and get somebody run the thing, or get some guys around you that are smarter than you, that know what they're doing, that have been in the business, that have had success. Him trying to get all the credit, and he's kind of a megalomaniac, [saying] 'I want all the credit, I did this, I write everything...'"

Disco Inferno, who was also on the show, stated that several wrestlers left WWE for AEW during Vince McMahon's time because of how controlling McMahon was, which, he feels, is exactly what Khan is doing in AEW. Konnan added that Khan got booed by the AEW audience recently, and feels that Khan is running the promotion in a mediocre manner, which is now working against him.

"I think people know he can be petty, they've heard about his temper tantrums, and they see how he's running the coming subpar-ly and it's coming back to bite him in the a*s," said Konnan.

AEW's viewership has slid considerably over the last few months, falling to the 600,000 average viewership mark in recent weeks. But, Disco Inferno is optimistic that AEW's issues can be sorted, with his solution being better storytelling, as well as using AEW's top stars well.