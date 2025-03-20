AEW Dynamite TV Viewership & Ratings Report, 3/19/25

Despite Omaha, Nebraska being hit by a blizzard that caused multiple travel issues, All Elite Wrestling were still able to produce the March 19 episode of "AEW Dynamite" with virtually no disruptions. Mercedes Moné retained her AEW TBS Championship in a hard-fought win over Billie Starkz, "Speedball" Mike Bailey and Ricochet both won the International Championship Eliminator Tournament final, and even though he had to have Cope's trusty friend "Spike" removed from his back, Jon Moxley successfully defended the AEW World Championship against the Rated-R Superstar.

Not only did the bad weather not cause any problems for AEW, but it didn't cause any issues in the TV ratings either, as The Programming Insider and Wrestlenomics have both confirmed that the March 19 episode of "Dynamite" averaged a total of 658,000 viewers. This is both a 5% increase on the previous week's 628,000 viewers, and a 10% increase on the trailing four week average of 597,000 viewers, as well being the fourth week in a row where "Dynamite's" TBS ratings have risen, with this show in particular earning the highest average viewership since the "Maximum Carnage" edition of the show that happened on January 15.

There was even more good news for AEW in the 18-49 demographic as "Dynamite" posted a 0.19 number, a 19% increase on the previous week's 0.16, as well as being a 19% increase on the trailing four week average which also sits at a 0.16, and is the highest number posted since the November 20, 2024 episode. However, this was yet another week where AEW faced strong competition as they ranked sixth for all prime time cable telecasts, finishing behind the NCAA men's basketball tournament on TruTV which took the top three spots, as well as the NBA on ESPN and the first hour of FOX News' prime time block