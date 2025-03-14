AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Report: 3/12/25

With AEW Revolution 2025 firmly in the past, All Elite Wrestling began taking steps towards their next major pay-per-view, Dynasty on April 6, with the March 12 episode of "AEW Dynamite." Will Ospreay declared that he would be entering the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, Orange Cassidy advanced in the AEW International Championship Eliminator Tournament, and "Speedball" Mike Bailey made his long-awaited debut for the company, beating The Beast Mortos and joining Cassidy in the next round of the competition to determine who faces Kenny Omega at Dynasty.

Since AEW was coming off of one of its biggest pay-per-views in recent memory, the ratings on TBS reflected that, as The Programming Insider have confirmed that the March 12 episode averaged a total of 628,000 viewers. This is a 5% increase on the previous week's 600,000 viewers, a 7% rise on the trailing for week average that currently stands at 585,000 viewers, and is the third highest average viewership "Dynamite" has earned in 2025 so far.

There was an even bigger rise in the 18-49 demographic as "Dynamite" posted a 0.16 number, a 23% increase on the 0.13 number from March 5, which puts the show back in line with the trailing four week average, which also sits at 0.16. In what is becoming a regular pattern for AEW on Wednesday nights, "Dynamite" once again ranked behind FOX News and the NBA coverage on ESPN in the rankings, finishing in the sixth place amongst all prime time cable telecasts, with "Summer House" on Bravo narrowly beating AEW to the fifth spot.

AEW will be looking to break into the top five with the March 19 episode of "Dynamite," a show that will see Jon Moxley defend the AEW World Championship in a Street Fight against Cope, and Kenny Omega will find out who is Dynasty opponent will be.