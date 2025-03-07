AEW Dynamite TV Viewership & Ratings Report, 3/5/2025

The card for All Elite Wrestling's Revolution pay-per-view on March 9 is set in stone, and the company, along with its fans, are currently flocking to Los Angeles, California ahead of the event. However, there are still a few stops AEW has to make before they get to the Crypto.com Arena, and the March 5 edition of "AEW Dynamite" in Sacramento, California was one of them. Swerve Strickland and Ricochet signed their contracts ahead of this Sunday, only for Ricochet to get the last laugh in the show's main event, and the cracks in the foundation of the Death Riders seemed to come to light as Wheeler Yuta shook hands with Cope to Jon Moxley's disgust.

While the excitement for Revolution can be seen on screen, the TV ratings for "Dynamite" aren't as exciting. According to Wrestlenomics and The Programming Insider, the March 5 episode averaged a total of 600,000 viewers, marking a less than 1% increase on the previous week, and a 2% increase on the trailing four week average of 586,000. These figures, much like all of AEW's weekly shows, only include those that watched the show on TBS, and not the people who streamed the show on MAX.

In terms of the 18-49 demographic, those figures were less impressive as "Dynamite" ranked eighth for the night across all prime time cable telecasts as the show posted a 0.13 number. This is not only a 28% drop from last week, or a 24% drop below the trailing four week average of 0.17, but it is the lowest number in the demographic that "Dynamite" has posted when airing in its usual Wednesday night timeslot. AEW will be hoping that these numbers can improve after Revolution when the company makes its first steps towards the Dynasty pay-per-view on April 6.