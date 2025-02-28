AEW Dynamite TV Viewership & Ratings Report, 2/26/2025

With the Revolution pay-per-view on March 9 rapidly approaching, the February 26 episode of "AEW Dynamite" saw a lot of action that helped build towards the company's next big event in Los Angeles, California. Ricochet and Swerve Strickland agreed to a rematch where the winner would become the number one contender to the AEW World Championship, Jon Moxley saw nearly all of his Death Riders get taken out by Cope, Jay White, and Willow Nightingale, and after retaining his AEW International Championship against Orange Cassidy, Konosuke Takeshita will face Kenny Omega on pay-per-view.

Due to "Dynamite" being broadcast live on the west coast of the United States, some suspected that it would hit the TV ratings hard, but that wasn't necessarily the case, as Wrestlenomics and The Programming Insider have confirmed that the February 26 episode of "Dynamite" averaged 598,000 viewers. This is a 6% increase on the previous week's 563,000 viewers, and a 2% increase on the trailing four week average of 588,000. In terms of quarter hours, the show opened up with 735,000 viewers in Q1, but that would drop to 635,000 by the end of the first hour. Viewership would drop to as low as 497,000 viewers in Q7, but would rise slightly by the end of the show, with 502,000 viewers sticking around to see the end of Takeshita's match with Cassidy.

There was more good news in the 18-49 demographic as the show posted a 0.18 number, a 6% increase on the February 19 episode which posted a 0.17, and a 6% increase on the trailing four week average which also sits at 0.17. This was enough to have "Dynamite" place fifth for the night among all cable telecasts, only being beaten by the NBA coverage on ESPN, and the three hour block of FOX News coverage.