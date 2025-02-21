AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Report: 2/19/25

Fresh off the company's first-ever trip to Brisbane, Australia, the February 19 edition of "AEW Dynamite" acted as another major stop towards the highly-anticipated Revolution pay-per-view on March 9. Orange Cassidy advanced to the next phase of the Revolution AEW International Championship Series, Hangman Page and MJF made their grudge match official for March 9, and "Timeless" Toni Storm celebrated her AEW Women's World Championship victory at Grand Slam Australia by letting the world know that Mariah May had been compromised to a permanent end.

With all of that said, when it comes to the TV ratings, it was more of a mixed bag for the company. According to Wrestlenomics, the February 19 edition of "AEW Dynamite" averaged a total of 563,000 viewers, a 3% drop from the 579,000 viewers averaged seven days earlier, and 8% lower than the trailing four week average of 611,000. These numbers are the lowest of the year so far for "Dynamite," and the lowest average viewership since the November 27, 2024 episode. However, much like every TV rating in 2025 for AEW, these numbers only cover the people who watched on TBS and not the people who streamed the show on MAX.

In more positive news for the company, the show went on to post a 0.17 number, a 6% increase on the 0.16 number posted on February 12, and is keeping in line with the trailing four week average which also sits at 0.17.

AEW will be looking to bounce back with the February 26 episode, which currently has Orange Cassidy challenging Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW International Championship as the only advertised match. Although, Mercedes Mone has dared Momo Watanabe to see her face-to-face next week, and more segments and matches will be added following the February 22 episode of "AEW Collision."