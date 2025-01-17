AEW Dynamite TV Viewership & Ratings Report, 1/15/2025

AEW promised Maximum Carnage for those attending the January 15 edition of "AEW Dynamite" in Cincinnati, Ohio, and while some might not think they got said carnage, they did get one of AEW's most loaded episodes of TV in recent memory. Kenny Omega made his in-ring return against Brian Cage, Samoa Joe appeared for the first time in six months, and Megan Bayne made her long-awaited "Dynamite" debut in the first-ever women's Casino Gauntlet match, which Toni Storm won. All of this was capped off with Jon Moxley successfully defending the AEW World Championship against Powerhouse Hobbs. How many people tuned in to TBS to watch the action play out?

According to "Wrestlenomics" (who verified the figures with a Nielsen source), the January 15 episode averaged a total of 679,000 viewers on TBS. This is a 10 percent increase on the 610,000 viewers from the previous week, a 13 percent boost on the trailing four-week average that currently stands at 600,000 viewers exactly, and is the highest average viewership the show has gotten since the fifth-anniversary edition of "Dynamite" that aired back on October 2, 2024.

The 679,000 figure does not include those who streamed the show live on MAX, and it will remain unclear how many extra viewers AEW has earned since January 1 through their shows being broadcast on cable and MAX.

For the 18-49 demographic, there was a 6 percent boost for "Dynamite" from 0.17 on January 8 to 0.18, which is also the trailing four-week average in the demo. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, 0.18 would mean "Dynamite" beat everything on cable apart from the NBA on ESPN, and President Joe Biden's farewell coverage on FOX News, which also drew big numbers on network television.