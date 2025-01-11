AEW Dynamite TV Viewership & Ratings Report, 1/8/2025

"AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday saw the triumphant return of Kenny Omega after a year on the shelf due to diverticulitis, as well as a big opening match pitting Will Ospreay against House of Black's Buddy Matthews. Wednesday was also the second simulcast of "Dynamite," with the show both streaming live on MAX and airing on TBS. Despite being unable to heavily promote Wrestle Dynasty on AEW programming, "Dynamite" was the first show after the event that took place in the Tokyo Dome. Did the post-pay-per-view excitement, paired with the return of Omega, move the needle when it came to television ratings?

According to Wrestlenomics, an average of 615,000 viewers tuned in to this week's "Dynamite," a five percent increase from last week's Fight for the Fallen special on New Years Day, and a three percent increase from the trailing four weeks, which stands at 595,000 average viewers. In the ever-important 18-49 demographic, there was a six percent increase from Wednesday's episode compared to last week, though that's down six percent in the trailing four weeks. "Dynamite" scored a 0.17 in the 18-49 demographic this week. Wrestlenomics reiterated in their report the information available does not include numbers from MAX. It remains unclear how (or if) the show's performance will be made publicly available from the streaming service.

Already announced for next week's "Dynamite" is the first-ever women's Casino Gauntlet match to determine who will take on Mariah May for the Women's World Championship at Grand Slam. Omega will also make his AEW in-ring return in a match against Brian Cage.