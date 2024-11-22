AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Report, 11/20/2024

Tony Khan may be thrilled at procuring a Guns N' Roses song to tout a "November to Remember," but the ratings point to trends he may want to forget. "Programming Insider" has released the Neilsen data for Full Gear's "go-home" episode of "AEW Dynamite" on TBS, and they reflect the worrying trajectory that's been hanging over the company for the past year. November 20's episode brought in 640,000 total viewers, down 4% from 666,000 for November 13's episode, along with a 0.20 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

Advertisement

"Dynamite" ranked fourth overall on cable for Wednesday. They did face competition from ESPN's Bulls vs. Bucks NBA game, which posted a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic. That was enough to claim the top spot for the evening, followed by Fox News' "Jesse Watters Primetime" (0.25) and "Gutfield!" (0.22). AEW's ratings woes have been well-documented. Total viewership has dropped 24% from last year (from 828,000 in Q4 2023 to 630,000 in Q4 2024), and the coveted 18-49 demographic rating is down 32% (from 0.28 to 0.19). One bright spot that can be gleaned from the most recent data was the slight uptick in male viewers aged 18-49, up 4% compared to the median of the last four non-preempted episodes. Females of the same age group stayed flat (-1%.)

Advertisement

As far as the action goes, November 20's "Dynamite" featured Bobby Lashley making his AEW in-ring debut in a handicap bout, Claudio Castagnoli ragdolling Darby Allin around the ring, and Orange Cassidy vs. Wheeler Yuta of the Death Riders, with AEW World Champion Jon Moxley getting involved. AEW has one more TV show, "AEW Rampage," airing tonight ahead of Full Gear. "Rampage" is not expected to set the ratings on fire either.