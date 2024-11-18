Why Tony Khan Was Reportedly 'Thrilled' To Get Guns 'N' Roses Song For AEW Promo Video

The final episode of "AEW Collision" before the big Full Gear pay-per-view aired on November 16, and its final 10 minutes has certainly got people talking. The final portion of the show was dedicated to a lengthy music video designed to build up the pay-per-view, all to the sounds of Guns 'N' Roses' legendary track "November Rain." AEW President Tony Khan announced on social media that he landed the rights to the song, and on the most recent edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer revealed that Khan was thrilled about the music video, and what he has planned for the song next.

"I know that Tony was somewhat thrilled about it," Meltzer said. "You know, growing up an ECW fan you know what I mean? It's his nostalgia, and it's going to air, I mean I don't know if it's the same video, but I know he's going to be airing it on Wednesday night as well, and also air it on the pay-per-view. So I don't know if it's the same video on all three shows, but he's definitely going to do a video to November Rain on Wednesday and on Saturday."

Guns "N" Roses are the latest band to have one of their most famous songs used for an AEW video package, the other notable example being Green Day's "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life) to hype up Bryan Danielson's match with Swerve Strickland at All In London.

"November Rain" was frequently used by ECW booker Paul Heyman to promote their yearly "November To Remember" event, which was often the biggest of the year for the company. While Khan doesn't own the rights to the "November To Remember" name, he has used the phrase multiple times to promote upcoming AEW events.

