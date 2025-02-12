Why One Fellow Promoter Says AEW's Tony Khan Is No Different From WWE's Vince McMahon

AEW President Tony Khan has reportedly been more involved with the company's creative direction as of late, with people backstage claiming that Khan has "been more in the weeds" when it comes to AEW's more prominent angles. Despite this, the naysayers haven't stopped poking holes in the product, something Khan himself has said is common as the company is constantly under attack. However, one promoter doesn't have a lot of sympathy for the AEW President, as during a recent episode of the "Keepin' It 100" podcast, AAA booker Konnan believes that Khan isn't much different than Vince McMahon.

"Tony's no different than Vince, it's an audience of one, and if he likes you he's going to use you, and if he doesn't he ain't." Khan has come under heavy fire as of late for not showcasing a number of his roster members for months at a time, with the likes of Rey Fenix having all been off TV for a prolonged amounts of time.

While some fans see Khan and McMahon as wildly different people, Khan himself has admitted in the past that he has taken inspiration from McMahon in his professional life. The most notable example being that Khan saw how hard McMahon worked to make WWE a success, and has since tried to shoulder as much responsibility in AEW, as well as travelling all over the world to try and do what is best for his company. However, Khan has admitted that he trying to be different to McMahon, mainly in how he doesn't want to try and run places out of business or steal talent in the same way McMahon did during his time in WWE.

