Konnan Says AEW Missed 'Perfect Opportunity' With This Star's Return

Given the numerous injuries he suffered over the last few years and a decline in performance as a result of said injuries, there was a time some wondered whether Kota Ibushi would ever again step foot in an AEW ring. He did just that two weeks ago on "AEW Collision," returning to confront the Don Callis Family and former rival Kazuchika Okada. Since then, Ibushi has wrestled twice, defeating Trent Beretta last week and losing to Okada this week, though he appeared rejuvenated in both matches, and reunited with Golden Lovers partner Kenny Omega, who himself returned after several weeks off following a brutal Okada attack.

While it's all seemingly worked out, AAA booker Konnan has been left a little unsatisfied. Reviewing last week's episode of "Dynamite" on "Keepin It 100," Konnan expressed that Ibushi's return would've come off better if it had involved Omega directly, instead of Ibushi coming in by himself.

"His story is with Omega, bottom line," Konnan said. "He had to come in when Omega was in trouble. And you just picked the perfect spot. And they missed a golden opportunity with the Golden Lovers."

Fortunately for Konnan, he'll likely get an opportunity to see more of the Golden Lovers going forward, though a proper reunion may have to wait till after AEW All In, where Omega is set to wrestle Okada, with the winner unifying the AEW International and AEW Continental Championships to create the AEW Unified Champion. It's unclear whether Ibushi will also be wrestling on All In, though it is possible he could accompany Omega out for his match, much like he did for matches Omega had in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

