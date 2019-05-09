- Last night's WWE NXT episode saw tension within The Undisputed Era after Matt Riddle defeated Adam Cole in the main event. The show ended with Cole and Roderick Strong arguing. Above is post-show video of Strong ripping off his Undisputed armband after being blamed for the loss.

- WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix returned to the ring at Wednesday's WWE live event in Belfast, Northern Ireland. She teamed with Natalya to defeat Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott. This was Morgan's first match since being sent to SmackDown in the 2019 WWE Superstar Shakeup. She is working the RAW brand tour because the line-ups were done before the Shakeup. Phoenix is expected to work the rest of the tour.

- Speaking of the show in Belfast, RAW & SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch was able to perform in front of her mother at the show. She retained over Tamina Snuka and Lacey Evans in a Triple Threat. WWE posted this photo of Becky and her mom backstage: