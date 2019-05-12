- Above is a clip from Jeff Hardy's workout on Sheamus' Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel. In the clip, Hardy shows Sheamus the crab walk (push-up position going side-to-side) as a way to finish up his workout.

- This Monday's RAW will see a double contract signing with WWE RAW and SmackDown Champion Becky Lynch, Charlotte, and Lacey Evans. Earlier today, Lynch gave her thoughts about having to see both of her upcoming challengers on Monday.

"Monday Night Raw, myself, Charlotte Flair, Lacey Evans all sign their contracts for Money in the Bank PPV," Lynch said. "I'm trying to think of the positives to listening to those two dopes. For Lacey Evans, signing that contract will be the first time anybody has asked her for her autograph since she got her. So, that will be nice for her. Charlotte being on RAW, we never get to do anything on TV, so that will be nice. But what's even sweeter than signing the contract is the 'champ champ' slaps one fresh head and stale head all over the Money in the Bank PPV. So, Monday Night Raw, 'the man' will come around."

- As noted, it was reported NXT Announcer Percy Watson had quit to pursue a career in acting. On the most recent NXT TV tapings WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix had filled in for Watson. Yesterday, NXT Announcer Mauro Ranallo commented on Watson, further confirming Watson looks to be finished up with the company.



"My man Percy Watson is class personified," Ranallo wrote. "His commitment to growing as an announcer was commendable. He will excel in any future endeavors. Thanks for being a great broadcast partner."