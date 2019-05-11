As noted, NXT Announcer Percy Watson was not at the NXT tapings earlier this month as WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix joined the team to call the action at Full Sail University. At the time it was reported Watson was still with WWE and it was unknown if this switch was permanent or not.

Earlier today, Casey Michael of Squared Circle Sirens wrote Watson had quit to seek a new career in acting.

"Dead at Percy Watson quitting NXT," Michael wrote. "He wants to do acting and not be a commentator/personality/wrestler, apparently."

It also sounds like Watson had decided to leave before Phoenix was brought in as the NXT tapings in early April were his final. Watson first joined commentary in December of 2016, before that he wrestled in NXT from 2010-2013.

