WWE RAW & SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch shared a photo of the time that actor Bryan Cranston sat on her lap. It was during when she and father were at the Tony-nominated Broadway play, NETWORK.

Well WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins jokingly replied to the photo for Cranston to stay away from Lynch. Rollins and Lynch last week finally confirmed their relationship.

Rollins called Cranston by his name from the past hit show, Breaking Bad. His full quote was, "Back off WALTER."

Tomorrow at the Money in the Bank PPV, Becky Lynch will be defending her titles. One match will be against Lacey Evans for the RAW Women's Championship and the second match will be against Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Rollins will also be defending the WWE Universal Championship against AJ Styles tomorrow.

You can read Becky and Seth's tweets below:

Back off WALTER — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) May 18, 2019



