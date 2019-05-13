WWE RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch confirmed this weekend that she is dating Seth Rollins during a Twitter exchange with Beth Phoenix. Lynch had involved Edge in the Twitter spat, which prompted Phoenix to ask, "Wait wait...are we involving our men now..."

Lynch replied, "I'll ask [email protected]?"

In a tweet that has since been deleted, Phoenix responded to Lynch confirming her relationship with Rollins, writing, "Aw! Relationship confirmed! Congrats @BeckyLynchWWE @WWERollins ! Maybe one day we can double date and reminisce on old times..."

On Monday morning, Rollins also confirmed their relationship. Rollins posted the photo below of the two kissing and wrote, "I guess I'm allowed to post this now.... @beckylynchwwe ?"