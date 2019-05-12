Yesterday, WWE RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch tweeted out a photo from a live event from earlier this week, WWE is currently touring Europe. In the photo she was celebrating with WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and commented, "Don't get too close to that title, Beth Phoenix."

Phoenix commented back, "No worries Becky Lynch...I'm just glad that we are friends and not steaming over a silly little detail like being tied for number of title reigns. Cheers!"

Today, Lynch responded, "Yeah, we're neck and neck alright," while showing a photo of Phoenix's husband, WWE Hall of Famer Edge. In 2011, Edge was forced to retire from in-ring action due to a neck injury.

Edge then jumped into the conversation, referencing Lynch's previous gimmick.

"Listen The Man, you're doing good for yourself now kid," Edge wrote. "But we can all find the footage of your steampunk phase, with a familiar entrance where you attempt Edge lite. And fail. Sooooo begone with you."

Lynch noted WWE wanted her to be nicer on social media, so she tried to make up while also using lyrics to Edge's entrance theme.

"Yeah, no, you're right, Edgester," Lynch replied. "They want me to be nicer on social and I forgot. On this day, I see clearly. Everything has come to life. Pals?"

Beth Phoenix then needed clarification on the rules with this conversation, "Wait wait...are we involving our men now..."

Lynch, responded, "I'll ask [email protected]?" There had been whispers of WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins and Lynch being together over the past couple months.

