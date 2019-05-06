If you missed the previous episode of Being The Elite, here's the recap.

* Matt Jackson has a dream about Michael Nakazawa putting baby oil on himself and asks Matt for help. Matt wakes up and isn't happy.

* Cody Rhodes reads his children's book to Penelope Ford, who reminds him she's an adult and heads off to hang out with Brandi.

* Joey Ryan is at Adventureland, a random person says hi to him and wonders where the blonde girl is.

* Brandi is hanging out with Ford and Britt Baker by the pool. Ford wants some shots and heads off to get them. Brandi tells Baker she's her pick at Double or Nothing match and it's hers for the taking. Brandi then goes off to help Ford.

* Sammy Guevara is in Pakistan and thanks a bunch of people for having him while they clap and shake hands. He says he needs to head off to get ready, one of men says "I hate that guy." Matt sees the footage and thinks maybe Nick is right about poor Sammy G.

* Brandi talking with Baker and Ford and asks if either can do a shooting star press, both say no. Brandi then says she knows her upcoming opponent Allie definitely can't do one. Baker says she likes Allie, Ford wonders what a "Demon Bunny" even is. Brandi says they can drink to that and hands out shots, but there's nothing in the glasses. "I'm on a f---ing diet," Brandi says as she walks away.

* Cody and Kenny watching an old Omega tag match. Omega wants to bring his old partner into AEW.

* Adam Page gets to his house after running for 17 miles in cowboy boots. He gets a box and a note about getting full gear ready from PAC about needing a little more "juice." Page thinks it's steroids and puts it down. He then comes back drinks some and instantly rips his shirt off.

* AEW Referee Bryce Remsburg to announces the rules for the Casino Battle Royal (new name for The Over Budget Battle Royal) on May 25. The match will start with five men, every three minutes a new wave of five men will enter, and the last pick is number 21. Entry numbers will be made at a later date.

* SCU cut a promo while at OWE headquarters for their upcoming Double or Nothing match against CIMA, T-Hawk, and Lindaman.

* Matt and Nick kick off the ring rust by getting in some more training. As they get into a mock match, things aren't looking so good for the brothers as they keep making mistakes. As time goes on they start clicking again. It looks like they are bringing back an old move, but the camera didn't catch it.

* We see footage of Chris Jericho attacking Sunny Daze at a Southern Honor Wrestling indie event. The lights go out and Kenny Omega shows up to brawl with Jericho.

* Nick and Matt in the car, they get a text message from Omega talking about his brawl with Jericho. The message continues that he's in Daytona with a popular 2000s hip hop artist to help plan out Fyter Fest. Nick and Matt aren't happy about that. Nick then gets a "ransom note" e-mail from two wrestlers (faces are blurred out/voices changed, but it's The Best Friends) and they says they have list of demands. Actually, their only demand is the Best Friends are not going to be in the Battle Royal, they need to be on the main show.