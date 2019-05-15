- Tonight's WWE NXT episode saw WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix join the black & yellow brand announce team with Mauro Ranallo and Nigel McGuinness, replacing Percy Watson. Above is post-show video of The Glamazon talking about how awesome her first night was, and about how she's been learning the ropes but having fun.

Phoenix, who has done commentary work at special events plus on the Mae Young Classic and Mixed Match Challenge, also talked about her amazing journey to the NXT announce table and how she's been learning from Michael Cole, Renee Young, Corey Graves, McGuinness and Mauro, developing another side she didn't know she has.

"Fortunately the audience has been really forgiving in watching me learn and grow in this role as a commentator, and I look forward to seeing what the future brings because I just get really excited to watch the product. So, I'm so excited to be a part of NXT and I can't wait to see what comes next," she said.

Beth was also asked if her husband, WWE Hall of Famer Edge, gives her feedback on her work.

"Does Edge give me feedback? Oh, he is the toughest critic, don't get me wrong. But it's only because he really loves the NXT product as well. He mentors a lot of the guys and the girls, and we've just enjoyed king of being the papa bear and mama bear to anybody that's reached out to us. He's definitely tough on me because he knows what I'm capable of and he has always believed in me from day one, but he doesn't pull any punches. He'll tell me if I sucked, so that's made me a better person and I feel very grateful because obviously he's one of the greatest that ever lived. But now I've blown his ego up and I'll have to deal with that when I get home, so...," she laughed.

- Today's NXT UK episode saw Jordan Devlin defeat Ligero to qualify for the Fatal 4 Way #1 Contenders Match while Dave Mastiff defeated Wolfgang to qualify. Last week's episode saw Joe Coffey defeat Flash Morgan Webster to qualify for the Fatal 4 Way. Travis Banks vs. Joseph Conners will air next week as the final qualifier. The Fatal 4 Way will then take place in three weeks with the winner challenging WWE UK Champion WALTER for a future title match. As noted, Pete Dunne's "Takeover: New York" rematch with WALTER will air next Wednesday.

- Tonight's NXT episode on the WWE Network opened with NXT Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders, Ivar and Erik, calling out NXT General Manager William Regal so they could relinquish the titles because they are now on the WWE RAW brand. They handed the titles over but The Street Profits' Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins interrupted and wanted a match. The Raiders told Regal to make the match and he did, announcing it for the main event.

That match ended in a No Contest due to interference from The Forgotten Sons. The post-match brawl saw Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch join in, and the show ended with The Raiders standing tall after taking out the other teams. While not officially announced by WWE, it's believed that NXT "Takeover: XXV" from Bridgeport, CT on Saturday, June 1 will feature a Fatal 4 Way for the vacant titles with The Undisputed Era vs. The Forgotten Sons vs. The Street Profits vs. Burch and Lorcan.

