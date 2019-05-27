- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's Memorial Day edition of WWE RAW in this new video.

- Last week's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network saw the Imperium stable form with WWE UK Champion WALTER, Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel. Aichner and Barthel ended up helping WALTER retain his title in Dunne's rematch from the "Takeover: New York" event. WWE has announced that Dunne will be calling on Trent Seven and Tyler Bate to help deal with the new stable on this Wednesday's episode. The two teams will appear in the opening segment to set up the British Strong Style vs. Imperium six-man main event.

As noted, Wednesday's episode will also feature Kassius Ohno vs. Jack Gallagher and a title match with NXT UK Women's Champion Toni Storm defending against Nina Samuels. Below is the synopsis for the episode:

"Pete Dunne enlists some old allies to help combat WALTER and his acquaintances. Nina Samuels challenges Toni Storm."

- WWE is partnering with Diamond Resorts for a new WWE Experience sweepstakes. The winner will receive a trip for two to the WWE live event in Orlando, FL on Sunday, July 21. The package includes a backstage meet & greet with a WWE Superstar, a ringside photo-op, round-trip airfare to Orlando and lodging. No purchase is necessary and you have until Monday, July 1 to enter. You can enter the sweepstakes by clicking the link in the tweet below, which also features a plug from Natalya: