Bray Wyatt took to Twitter today to hype tonight's "Firefly Fun House" segment on tonight's WWE RAW from London, England. Wyatt has been teasing a big reveal for the segment.

Wyatt wrote, "I hope you enjoy tonight's special #FireFlyFunHouse I have been dying to show you #SecretTime"

On a related note, @Wrestlevotes reports that the Firefly Fun House will take a darker turn on tonight's RAW. "It's going to catch people off guard. In a good way," they wrote.

You can see Wyatt's full tweet below: