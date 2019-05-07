- This week's WWE RAW from Cincinnati, OH saw The Lucha House Party's Kalisto, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik win a six-man squash match over three enhancement talents. Those un-named wrestlers were local indie wrestlers Randall Floyd (@RandallFloyd_), Shane Mercer (@theirondemon) and "Immaculate" Mike Micas. These three have worked WWE tryouts and appeared as enhancement talents in the past. Above is video from the match against The Lucha House Party.

- WWE SmackDown Superstar Kevin Owens turns 35 years old today. Also, today would have been the 63rd birthday of former WWE & Mid-South wrestler Raymond "Hercules" Fernandez and the 54th birthday of WWE Legend Owen Hart.

- As noted, this week's "Firefly Fun House" segment on RAW with Bray Wyatt saw Mercy The Buzzard destroy Ramblin' Rabbit, who was just introduced last week. Rabbit was taken out and apparently eaten by Mercy because Mercy didn't like his "bohemian beliefs." Wyatt took to Twitter after the show and paid tribute to Rabbit.

Wyatt wrote, "What is dead may never die."

For those who missed it, you can see Wyatt's cryptic teaser and clues for a reveal on next week's RAW by clicking here.

You can see Wyatt's full tweet on Ramblin' Rabbit below: