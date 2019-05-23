As we mentioned earlier today, Owen Hart tragically passed away 20 years ago today at the WWE Over The Edge pay-per-view from the Kemper Arena in Kansas City, Missouri. Working then as the Blue Blazer, Hart's harness line malfunctioned as Hart descended from the rafters for his entrance, causing him to fall 78 feet down to the ring.

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart remembered his brother, along with The British Bulldog (Davey Boy Smith) and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Neidhart on Twitter. Hart showed a photo of the group together in WWE with the following caption.

"'I thought of you with love today but that is nothing new. I thought of you yesterday and days before that too. I think of you in silence as I often speak your name. All I have are memories and your picture in a frame. Your memory is my keepsake with which I'll never part. God has you in His keeping. I have you in my heart.' - Unknown"

Sadly, Bret is the last remaining in the photo, Neidhart passed away last August at the age of 55 and Smith in May of 2002 at the age of 39.

As noted, WWE is calling on fans to help Bret Hart get nominated on Canada's Walk of Fame.

"I thought of you with love today but that is nothing new. I thought of you yesterday and days before that too. I think of you in silence as I often speak your name. ....... pic.twitter.com/X16msMJ2Cw — Bret Hart (@BretHart) May 23, 2019