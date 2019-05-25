Bret Hart made a surprise appearance and unveiled the AEW World Championship at tonight's Double Or Nothing PPV. The first match to determine the champion will be Adam Page vs. Kenny Omega or Chris Jericho.
Be sure to follow our live coverage of tonight's show!
You can check images of Bret Hart and the title below:
BREEEEEEEEET! #AEWDoN— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) May 26, 2019
?? https://t.co/14Ai424xZb
?? https://t.co/s69yyiin4L pic.twitter.com/DA4twRThzZ
How do you follow a classic between Cody and Dustin? Surprise the live crowd with BRET HART presenting the #AEW Championship!— WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) May 26, 2019
This show is incredible. I literally feel the ground shaking under my feet.
- @WIncRebel pic.twitter.com/yLqStSd7H6
That @AEWrestling Championship is a beaut. #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/scfKCEstDY— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) May 26, 2019
.@BretHart displaying the new #AEW World Title designed by @DaveMillican #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/H30hPv2iR7— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 26, 2019