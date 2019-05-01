Carmella appeared on The Bella Twins podcast this week to respond to reports that was the reason for Corey Graves getting a divorce from his wife.

Earlier this year, Graves' wife accused the announcer of sleeping with Carmella in an Instagram post, which included photo of her family. While Carmella did not comment specifically on her relationship with Graves, she adamantly stated that she was not a homewrecker.

"Let me first and foremost say, I would never wreck somebody's home," Carmella said, according to Page Six. "That is not the life I'm about. I would never in a million years do that. I don't care how hot the guy is, how in love I think I am, that is not the life that I'm about."

The former SmackDown women's champion added that the situation with Graves will play out on the upcoming season of Total Divas. She noted that WWE stars can't defend themselves on social media and are often "sitting there handcuffed" not being able to tell their side of the story.

As we previously reported, Graves discussed the situation on Lilian' Garcia's podcast. Graves claimed that the accusations from his wife were false and were made at a toxic point in their divorce proceedings.

"The story that was making the rounds was not accurate," Graves claimed. "It was made out of anger and emotion and it wasn't what it looked like. I had been out of the house and living on my own for quite some time before that whole situation. It was a sexy story that people went, 'oh my God, let's talk about what a piece of crap this guy is.' It was angry and emotional, and [we] apologized on both ends.

"It has moved forward. I really didn't think that the divorce was any other's business but my own, and those closest to me knew. My small group of friends and even a few beyond knew what I was going through for a long time even before the process started, but that is what I get [for] playing my cards close to the vest once the internet grabbed a hold of the story and ran with it. But it is what it is. It blew by. The storm is over. And everyone has moved on and it has been for the best."

William Windsor contributed to this article.