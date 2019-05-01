Recently on Chasing Glory With Lilian Garcia, the former WWE ring announcer was joined on the podcast by WWE color commentator Corey Graves. Among many other things, Graves talked about going through the divorce process.

Graves, who has been going through the process of divorce for several months now, admitted that he and his wife, Amy, erroneously stayed married longer than they should have for the sake of their children. 'Gravy' indicated that the dissolution of marriage has made him a more attentive and generally better father to his children.

"My wife and I had both agreed that because of having the kids it became the reason why we had stuck around longer than we should have," Graves divulged. "Just because of the kids, you don't want to throw that upside-down. My kids, especially my oldest, had told me, 'Dad, the amount of time we get to spend with you now is more quality time.' They see me roughly the same amount with my WWE schedule, which luckily they have grown up being used to my road life, so it is not that unfamiliar to them. But now I feel like when I have my kids, it has to be the best possible quality time, whether we are going to a carnival, or to a movie, whereas when I was living at that house it was kind of like, 'oh, hey, you can watch TV with me,' but I wasn't being as good of a dad as I should have been because I was dealing with my own stuff. But now I feel like my life is in a much different place, so I think it allows me to a much better father and dad than before."

Additionally, Graves addressed the rumors of him dating former SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella. Graves indicated that the accusations from his wife were false and made at a toxic point in the divorce proceedings.

"The story that was making the rounds was not accurate," Graves claimed. "It was made out of anger and emotion and it wasn't what it looked like. I had been out of the house and living on my own for quite some time before that whole situation. It was a sexy story that people went, 'oh my God, let's talk about what a piece of crap this guy is.' It was angry and emotional, and [we] apologized on both ends.

"It has moved forward. I really didn't think that the divorce was any other's business but my own, and those closest to me knew. My small group of friends and even a few beyond knew what I was going through for a long time even before the process started, but that is what I get [for] playing my cards close to the vest once the internet grabbed a hold of the story and ran with it. But it is what it is. It blew by. The storm is over. And everyone has moved on and it has been for the best."

