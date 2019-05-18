- The above video is Ember Moon and Bayley being partners in Paris, but at tomorrow's WWE Money in the Bank PPV, they will be going against each other. Moon and Bayley are in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

The others that will be in the ladder match are Nikki Cross (she replaced Alexa Bliss), Naomi, Natalya, Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose, and Carmella.

- WWE.com is looking at personalized Money in the Bank briefcases they would like to see. Some of the examples from their list include a glowing case for Naomi, a "demon" looking case for Finn Balor, and a huggable case for Bayley. You can look at the complete list here.

- Both Lacey Evans and Charlotte Flair will be in a title match at Money in the Bank and both will be going against RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch. Evans will be going for the RAW Women's Title, while Flair will going for the SmackDown Women's Title.

WWE's Twitter asked fans today to retweet who they think will win, which both Evans and Flair replied and retweeted the posts about them. Charlotte Flair just replied with a hashtag, "#charlotte9belts" while Lacey Evans wrote "classy champion."

Below are their tweets: