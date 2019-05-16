WWE has announced that Nikki Cross will be replacing Alexa Bliss in the women's Money In the Bank Ladder Match at Sunday's WWE MITB pay-per-view. The replacement was just announced by Cathy Kelley in the video above.

As noted, WWE announced earlier today that Bliss was not medically cleared to compete. It was then reported by PWInsider that she is currently suffering from another concussion. Bliss last wrestled on the April 29 RAW, a loss to Naomi. She was scheduled to wrestle on this week's RAW in the Fatal 4 Way but Cross replaced her in that match as well.

The women's MITB Ladder Match will now feature Cross, Naomi, Natalya, Dana Brooke, Carmella, Mandy Rose, Bayley and Ember Moon.

In other Money In the Bank news, it looks like the Kickoff pre-show match between The Usos and SmackDown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan and Rowan will be a non-title match. This makes sense as The Usos are a RAW brand tag team.

The 2019 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view takes place on Sunday from the XL Center in Hartford, CT. Below is the updated card:

Men's MITB Ladder Match

Sami Zayn vs. Ricochet vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Baron Corbin vs. Randy Orton vs. Ali vs. Andrade vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor

Women's MITB Ladder Match

Natalya vs. Dana Brooke vs. Naomi vs. Nikki Cross vs. Mandy Rose vs. Bayley vs. Ember Moon vs. Carmella

WWE Universal Title Match

AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins (c)

WWE Title Match

Kevin Owens vs. Kofi Kingston (c)

RAW Women's Title Match

Lacey Evans vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Rey Mysterio vs. Samoa Joe (c)

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Ariya Daivari vs. Tony Nese (c)

Steel Cage Match

The Miz vs. Shane McMahon

Roman Reigns vs. Elias

Kickoff Pre-show: Non-Title Match

The Usos vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions Rowan and Daniel Bryan