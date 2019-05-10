Chief Brand Officer of All Elite Wrestling Brandi Rhodes shared on Twitter that she is featured in the newest issue of Muscle & Fitness.

Rhodes wrote along with sharing photos of the magazine: "In the company of Arnold!! Thank you so much to Muscle & Fitness

All Elite Wrestling's Official Twitter also shared the news about Brandi being in the magazine. They wrote: "Pick up the latest issue of Muscle & Fitness to check out a feature and write up on AEW's Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes!"

Earlier this week, AEW announced that they partnered with ITV, so fans in the U.K. can watch, Double Or Nothing.

Double Or Nothing will be on May 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The magazine also included special workout routines from former WWE stars The Rock and Batista.

You can read Brandi and AEW's Tweets below: