After AEW Double or Nothing finished up, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Cody, Brandi Rhodes and others gathered to thank the fans and talk a bit about the show.

Once the PPV ended, Cody called everyone who is involve with the promotion—including the fans—family.

"Did you guys have a good time tonight?" Cody wondered. "We said the word 'revolution' but there's a more appropriate term, this right here is a family. This right here is for everybody who was told they couldn't, who was told they're less than. None of us are, mediocre love company and that is not us. This is All Elite Wrestling, you are All Elite Wrestling! Let me ask you where we go next, whether it be Chicago, Jacksonville, all around the world, will you follow us?"

Chris Jericho defeated Kenny Omega in the main event, obtaining a future shot at the AEW World Championship against Adam Page. In the video below, Jericho scowled at the camera while Cody spoke and then hit the monitor behind him. Jericho was obviously not out with that group last night and commented on Instagram.

"Listening to these pricks continually patting themselves on the back is really starting to piss me off," Jericho wrote. "And I'm still waiting for my thank you."

Then this morning, Jericho was scheduled to have a live Talk is Jericho later today, but says he's not showing up because he didn't get the thank you he deserved.

"Oh, look at everybody at Starrcast just waiting to see Chris Jericho," Jericho began. "Chris Jericho, who put on the match of a lifetime, last night at Double or Nothing. Chris Jericho, who walked out of the main event victorious. Chris Jericho still did not get the thank you he deserved so richly from every man, woman, and child that's working for AEW and every fan who was in the MGM Grand Arena, and every fan watching this video now.

"So you know what? I'm not doing a live Talk is Jericho. I don't want to show up. I don't want to be around all of you. I don't want to be around all you troglodytes. I don't want to be around all you plebeians. All you ungrateful sons of b------ who refused to thank me for what is the truth. That Chris Jericho made AEW. Chris Jericho is the best performer in AEW. Chris Jericho is the biggest star in AEW. And until you tell me that face-to-face, I ain't going nowhere."