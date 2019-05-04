- Above is the hype video for this year's G1 Climax 29 tournament, which will begin on July 6 in Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center. Participants have yet to be announced for the tournament.

- Cody Rhodes made an appearance at last night's Southern Honor Wrestling to announced Dustin Thomas has been added to the Over the Budget Battle Royal at AEW Double or Nothing on May 25. Previously announced for the match: Chuck Taylor, Trent Baretta, Joey Janela, MJF, Brian Pillman Jr., Glacier, Ace Romero, Sunny Daze, Brandon Cutler, Kip Sabian, and Sonny Kiss.

- Chris Jericho commented about last night's brawl with Kenny Oemga at the above mentioned Southern Honor Wrestling event. On Instagram, Jericho said he wanted to remind everyone what the hottest match in wrestling is right now. He also "apologized" to Sunny Daze, who he attacked before Omega made the save.

"So, Kenny Omega & I made a little pit stop at the Southern Honor Wrestling show in Canton, Georgia last night in front of 1,000 CRAZY fans, to remind the world that the HOTTEST match in the entire wrestling biz is only 3 weeks away at the MGM Grand! Oh, and sorry about that metal chair to your enlarged melon, Sunny Daze."