Chris Jericho will go up against Kenny Omega at AEW Double or Nothing on May 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Last month, Jericho noted he had been training in MMA as he gets ready for his rematch against Omega.

It looks like he's going to take a little bit from that sport as he plans on debuting his new move, The Judas Effect, which is a spinning elbow to the head. In the video below are clips of Jericho working on the move and the reason behind developing it.

"I've been doing a lot of intense MMA training at Dave Batista's gym here in Tampa," Jericho said. "My trainer, Josh Rafferty, and I were doing some drills just a few days ago and I did a spinning elbow basically to the face, and I thought 'This is going to be the new finish.'

"The Judas Effect is something I'm going to debut in AEW, something that's going to be exclusive to AEW and continue the constant evolving of Chris Jericho. If I connect with this move, I don't think it's going to go well for Kenny or any other opponent that I face in AEW from this moment forward. So, beware of The Judas Effect cuz it's gonna knock you the f--- out."